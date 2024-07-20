EOW book RNA Corp directors for duping home buyers of 70 cr

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Thursday registered a case against RNA Corporation Private Limited’s former chairman, late Anil Aggarwal and three of his relatives who held senior positions in the firm for allegedly duping around 150 home buyers of ₹70 crore. In 2010, around 150 buyers paid 90-95% of the total consideration for their flats, which were to be delivered in 2014.

According to the police, the flat buyers were attracted by the firm’s advertisements and videos promoting its project in Mira Road, RNA Viva, which comprises nine buildings. In 2010, around 150 buyers paid 90-95% of the total consideration for their flats, which were to be delivered in 2014. However, several permissions were pending for the project, which were not disclosed to buyers, and their payments were diverted for other purposes.

“Around 150 flat buyers approached us recently, alleging the firm cheated them of ₹70 crore,” said an officer from the Kherwadi police station. “Based on their complaint, we have registered a case against RNA Corporation Private Limited, which has an office in RNA Corporate Park near the suburban collector’s office in Bandra East,” the police officer added.

The FIR names as accused the firm’s former chairman, late Anil Aggarwal, and three of his relatives – Sarang Aggarwal, Anubhav Aggarwal and Gokul Aggarwal, all residents of Nepean Sea Road in south Mumbai. They have been booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management, and transfer) Act, 1963.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai has reportedly asked the firm to maintain status quo, which Anubhav Aggarwal has challenged in the supreme court.