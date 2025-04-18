EVs may be exempt from toll on Samruddhi, Mum-Pune highways

Mumbai: With an eye on increasing the share of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state to 25%, the state government has proposed to waive toll tax on EVs playing on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The proposal is likely to receive the nod of the state cabinet after it is cleared by the finance and other departments, said sources in the state secretariat. EVs plying on theSamruddhi Mahamarg may be exempted from paying toll tax (Hindustan Times)

According to the economic survey of Maharashtra, only 6% of the 48.82 million vehicles in the state as on January 1, 2025 were EVs. States like Delhi (12%), Karnataka (9%) and Tamil Nadu (8%) have a higher proportion of EVs compared to Maharashtra.

The proposal for toll waiver, moved by the transport department, is part of the state’s new EV policy, which is likely to be rolled out in the next few weeks. The policy proposes to exempt EVs from paying toll tax on the two expressways, effective from May 1. It also envisages charging stations every 25 km on both highways as well as near government offices.

The 93-km Mumbai-Pune expressway has been included in the toll waiver proposal as it is part of the ‘green energy corridor’ announced by the central government, said Mantralaya sources. The 710-km Samruddhi Expressway has been included as it is the state’s newest expressway and was envisaged by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the sources added.

The state government is expected to face a burden of ₹100 crore per annum owing to the waiver as it will have to pay equivalent toll to concessioners on these expressways.

“Though the proposal has been approved by some departments including the public works department, the finance department is expected to raise a red flag owing to the losses,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Another official from Mantralaya said a concession on purchase of EVs was also part of the proposal.

“While EVs are approximately 30% costlier than vehicles running on petrol and diesel, the state government has earmarked a certain amount to offer a 10% rebate to buyers of EVs,” said the official. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already given his nod to the proposal, the official added.

The state government had, while presenting the budget last year, withdrawn a 6% tax on EVs priced above ₹30 lakh after it realised that the tax was contravening its own policy of promoting EVs.

The government has also formed a seven-member committee to explore the possibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, said Mantralaya sources.

“When the state cabinet took up the proposal to allow bike taxis two weeks ago, it tweaked the proposal and made electric bikes mandatory. The original proposal had mooted at least 30% electric bikes,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said that though the toll waiver proposal had not reached his office yet, he was in favour of it.

“The decision (on toll waiver) has to be taken by the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), which operates toll booths on both expressways,” he said.

After the transport minister clears the proposal, it will be sent to the two deputy chief ministers followed by the chief minister before it is presented to the cabinet, Sarnaik noted.