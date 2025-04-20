MUMBAI: In a serious lapse during the ongoing University of Mumbai (MU) law examination, a Chembur-based college mistakenly handed out wrong question papers to 47 students. Exam blunder at Chembur law college: 47 students given wrong question paper

The error occurred during the sixth and tenth semester examination for the three-year and five-year LLB programmes held on Saturday. Students, who had prepared for the exam under the newly introduced Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Indian Evidence Act), were instead given a question paper based on the outdated Law of Evidence.

“We had studied according to the revised syllabus, but the college gave us a question paper from the old course,” said one of the affected students. “When we raised the issue, the administration initially refused to acknowledge the mistake.”

According to university sources, the confusion arose due to the college distributing the second paper in the exam set instead of the one scheduled for that day. Although the question paper bore the university’s official markings, it was later confirmed that the mix-up occurred at the college level.

Condemning the repeated administrative lapses, advocate Sachin Pawar, deputy secretary of Yuva Sena, said, “The university continues to create confusion, and it’s always the students who pay the price. There is prompt action against protesting students, but when will the authorities be held accountable for such blunders?”

A senior University of Mumbai official acknowledged the error and confirmed that the college had admitted to the mistake. “The wrong question paper was distributed to 47 students. Their answer sheets will be evaluated based on the paper they were given. The matter will be placed before the examination board, and we will ensure that students are not penalised for the college’s error,” the official said.