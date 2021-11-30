Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-corporator from Kalyan Dombivli arrested for threatening woman
Ex-corporator from Kalyan Dombivli arrested for threatening woman

Former Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation corporator, Sandeep Gaikar, who was booked in September for allegedly stalking and threatening to ruin the life of a woman if she refused his proposal, has finally been arrested; he was denied anticipatory bail and has been remanded to police custody till Dec 3
Ex-corporator from Kalyan Dombivli, Sandeep Gaikar, who was booked in September for stalking and threatening to ruin the life of a woman, has finally been arrested. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

Former Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) corporator, Sandeep Gaikar, who was booked in September for allegedly stalking and threatening to ruin the life of a woman if she refused his proposal, was finally arrested by Kalyan police.

Gaikar’s anticipatory bail was rejected by the High Court, leading to the arrest.

In September, Kalyan Bazarpeth police station registered a case of molestation against Gaikar. He surrendered himself on Monday night at Bazarpeth police station after the HC rejected his bail. He has been remanded to police custody till December 3.

The complainant, a 34-year-old woman social worker, met ex-corporator Gaikar, 45, in 2014. Later, both of them went into a relationship. Gaikar lived with his wife and three children and was also insisting that the woman get married to him.

Complainant’s lawyer, Kranti Rothe, said, “The woman refused marriage and broke all relationships with him. But she claimed that Gaikar allegedly forced her to marry. She claimed that he also threatened to ruin her by throwing acid and assaulted her at times. He also sent her lewd photographs on her social media account.”

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
