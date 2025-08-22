Ex-VVCMC chief’s lawyer seeks fair, transparent probe into illegal constructions

MUMBAI: Terming Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s action against former Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner Anil Pawar “unjustified and baseless”, his lawyer Ujjwalkumar Chavhan on Thursday sought a fair, impartial and transparent probe into illegal constructions in Vasai-Virar and other municipal areas in the state. Former Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner Anil Pawar

“Anil Kumar Pawar is being deliberately maligned…The ED should conduct a thorough and unbiased inquiry into the entire matter, focusing not only on Vasai–Virar but also on unauthorised constructions in other municipal areas, such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik, where FIRs have been registered. Only then can the truth emerge,” Chavhan said while interacting with reporters.

Pawar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by the ED along with former VVCMC deputy director of town planning, YS Reddy, and two other accused on August 13 in connection with a money laundering probe into the construction of 41 illegal, now-demolished buildings in Vasai East. On Wednesday, all four accused were remanded in judicial custody till September 3 by a city-based special court.

According to the ED, after Pawar assumed charge as VVCMC commissioner in 2022, he colluded with Reddy and formed a cartel that set in motion large-scale illegal construction in Vasai-Virar. On July 29, the ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, including the homes of Pawar and his relatives and associates, with one search allegedly yielding ₹1.33 crore in cash.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, his lawyer clarified that the cash was not seized from Pawar’s residence, but from the home of his relative Janardan Pawar, a developer, who had already clarified to the ED that the seized cash was his business fund.

“The seized assets and cash are not related to Pawar or his family in any way. The ED must clarify whose money it actually is,” Chavhan said.

He also refuted the ED’s allegation regarding Pawar’s relative in Mumbai receiving money from a courier agent on his behalf, saying his client had not sent any money to any relative whatsoever.

“The allegations against my client regarding illegal gratification in connection with the construction of 41 unauthorised buildings (in Vasai East) are unfounded,” the lawyer said. Pawar assumed charge as VVCMC commissioner on January 13, 2022 whereas the illegal constructions in question were carried out between 2009–10, Chavhan claimed.

“In fact, under court orders, Pawar had initiated the demolition of such unauthorised structures, for which he even faced two life-threatening attacks earlier,” Chavhan said.

Regarding the ED’s allegations about bribe amounts being laundered through shell companies associated with Pawar, he said that the evidence presented by the probe agency actually pertained to another accused.

Chavhan also claimed that while 25-odd developers had already been booked by the police for illegal constructions, Pawar’s name did not figure in any of the first information reports.

“The ED has relied on four FIRs filed earlier by the police, which had already completed its investigation and submitted chargesheets in court,” the lawyer said. During the court hearing on Wednesday, the ED itself did not seek further custody of Pawar, saying instead that “the investigation should continue”, he added.