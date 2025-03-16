Fabrication shop worker bludgeons colleague to death

Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old man working in a fabrication shop in Panvel was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his coworker to death on Friday using a 20-kg weight. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Dharam Gopal Rai, was reportedly harassed by his coworker, Anil Sudama Bind alias Guddu, 29, over a long period of time, leading to deep-rooted resentment, said police.

On Friday, when Bind fell asleep inside the shop after consuming alcohol during Holi, Rai sensed an opportunity, picked up the 20-kg weight and struck Bind on his head, killing him instantly.

“The victim had a history of harassing the accused, which appears to have triggered the attack,” said an officer.

Other coworkers discovered Bind lying in a pool of blood later and alerted the shop owner, who immediately contacted the police. During interrogation, Rai confessed to the crime and was arrested under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).