Factionalism within NCP out in the open after Tatkare-Pawar and Parth-Fadnavis meets

MUMBAI: Amid upheaval within the party over internal factionalism, NCP leader Parth Pawar met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis late on Saturday. While Fadnavis claimed that the two discussed a couple of administrative and political issues, leaders within the NCP believe that the BJP leadership conveyed its displeasure about the party’s internal differences spilling into the open and urged it to take corrective measures. Sunetra Pawar (HT PHOTO)

The meeting came against the backdrop of the NCP omitting the designations of national working president, Praful Patel, and state party chief, Sunil Tatkare, from the NCP’s national working committee list submitted to the Election Commission. Although deputy chief minister and party president Sunetra Pawar termed the omission a “clerical error”, the episode fuelled perceptions of a widening rift among senior leaders.

The tensions intensified after Patel and Tatkare met Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on May 12. The meeting with a political rival triggered speculation of growing factional tensions within the NCP. “Although the duo publicly described it as a courtesy visit to inquire about Sharad Pawar’s health, they also wanted to send a message to the party leadership and express unhappiness over the treatment they have received despite being associated with the party since its inception,” said a senior NCP leader.

Subsequently, during a press conference in Pune on Saturday, Sharad Pawar publicly praised Patel and Tatkare.

NCP leaders said the meeting between Fadnavis and Parth Pawar took place against the backdrop of these developments. “He was summoned by the chief minister to discuss the bickering within the party,” said another NCP leader. “The BJP leadership believes these developments have revived speculation about a possible reunification of the two NCP factions. It is also displeased that internal friction within the NCP has given ammunition to the opposition to politically exploit the situation and deepen divisions within the Mahayuti.”

Some BJP leaders also privately believe that Parth Pawar was indirectly reminded about the scrutiny surrounding the ₹300-crore Mundhwa land scam case. The supplementary chargesheet naming Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar’s cousin and business partner in Amadea LLP, has been interpreted by some party insiders as a sign that the investigations could widen, although no official statement has linked Parth Pawar to wrongdoing in the case.

Commenting on the meeting, Fadnavis said on Sunday: “Yesterday, Parth Pawar came to meet me. There were a couple of administrative matters and political issues, which he discussed with me. I believe that since we are alliance partners, his coming to meet me is not something that should be considered big news.”

Party leaders said Sunetra Pawar is expected to convene a meeting of senior leaders to discuss corrective steps following the CM’s intervention. The NCP clarified on Saturday that confusion over Patel and Tatkare’s positions stemmed from a clerical error in the letter sent to the Election Commission, and reiterated that both leaders continue to hold their posts with full authority. A corrected letter, the party said, would be submitted soon.