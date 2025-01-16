Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to expedite work on completing the last stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway between Igatpuri and Thane and connecting it with the Vadhavan port in Palghar district and the mineral-rich Gadchiroli district. Fadnavis directs MSRDC to expedite work on Samruddhi e-way, extensions

Work on the ambitious 701-km highway was initiated during Fadnavis’ first term as chief minister (2014-2019) while the 625-km stretch between Nagpur and Igatpuri was thrown open to traffic by the previous Mahayuti government, where he was deputy chief minister. After assuming charge as chief minister again in November last year, Fadnavis held a meeting with MSRDC officials earlier this week and asked them to operationalise the 76-km stretch between Igatpuri and Amne in Thane district soon and finalise the tender process for the 156-km stretch from Nagpur to Gadchiroli and the 134-km stretch from Igatpuri to Vadhavan.

The Igatpuri to Thane stretch has five tunnels, including the state’s longest tunnel at 7.78 km tunnel which will bring down the travel time between Igatpuri and Kasara to just eight minutes, said Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director, MSRDC. “Work on this stretch is almost complete and we will be able to open it to traffic within a few months,” he said.

As regards the 156-km stretch between Nagpur and Gadchiroli, MSRDC has opened financial bids from interested players and will soon complete the process of getting administrative approvals and signing agreements, said Gaikwad.

“We will start work on the Nagpur to Gadchiroli section once all necessary approvals are in,” he said.

During the meeting with MSRDC officials, Fadnavis also asked them to finalise the design for the stretch between Igatpuri and Vadhavan and submit the same for the approval, said sources.

The extension link will start from Igapuri in Nashik district and go up to Charoti in Palghar district, where it will join the road being built by the National Highway Authority of India till the proposed Vadhavan port.

“Once work on the extension is complete, districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha will be connected directly with the upcoming port,” said Gaikwad.