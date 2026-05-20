Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed concerns over petrol and diesel shortages in Maharashtra and appealed to people not to resort to panic buying of fuel. Fadnavis dismisses fuel shortage fears, urges people against panic buying

Asked about NCP leader Jayant Patil's claim of fuel shortage for police vehicles in Nagpur, Fadnavis asserted there was no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state.

He, however, said unnecessary stocking of fuel by consumers created temporary disruptions in supply despite sufficient availability.

"There is an adequate supply of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra. Panic buying disrupts the supply chain that has evolved over several years," the CM said.

"If all people try to withdraw money from a bank at the same time, the bank may not have that much liquidity immediately because systems are designed according to normal daily requirements. The same applies to fuel supply chains," he stressed.

Fadnavis said panic buying was disturbing the fuel supply chain.

"Whenever panic is created, and people start purchasing more petrol and diesel than required and begin stockpiling it, the supply chain gets disrupted. This creates temporary shortages," he pointed out.

The chief minister dismissed former state finance minister Jayant Patil's claims about fuel shortage.

"Jayant Patil has made serious allegations regarding Nagpur, claiming that police could not investigate a crime because they did not have diesel and that the double-engine government has run out of fuel. There is no such issue anywhere regarding petrol or diesel for the police," he said.

"Action has already been taken against the person who gave such information. Petrol and diesel supplies are available in Maharashtra in the required quantity," he added.

Earlier in the day, Patil targeted the government over reports of fuel shortages in parts of the state and asked if "even the oil in the engines of the double-engine government has run out".

The former state NCP president, in a post on X, cited a series of incidents linked to the reported shortage of petrol and diesel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.