Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the last visible symbols of Maoist terror have been erased from Gadchiroli district, a day after security forces demolished 44 Naxal memorials in a coordinated operation. Fadnavis lauds Gadchiroli police for removing last visible symbols of Maoist terror

In a statement, Fadnavis lauded the "brave police force of Gadchiroli" and said the operation was not merely about dismantling physical structures but marked a decisive democratic victory over the climate of fear that had gripped people's minds for years.

He said the demolition of the structures marked a concrete step towards eradicating Left-Wing Extremism from Gadchiroli. This action reflects the government's unwavering commitment to restoring peace, strengthening security and accelerating development in the region, he said.

The chief minister said the memorials had been installed by Maoists in remote and interior forest areas to spread fear among local citizens and assert their presence.

Sustained anti-Maoist policies, including security operations, surrender initiatives, development projects and growing public trust, have brought a major change in the situation in the district, he said.

The Gadchiroli police have removed the last visible symbols of Maoist terror, he said.

In a joint operation involving the district police, elite C-60 commandos of the Maharashtra police, the Central Reserve Police Force and special units, around 800 personnel carried out a sanitisation drive on Wednesday, he said.

Following inspection by bomb detection and disposal squads, 44 Naxal memorials were demolished across sensitive areas, including Etapalli, Hedri, Bhamragad, Jimalgatta, Dhanora and Pendhari, Fadnavis said.

He said the success symbolises Gadchiroli's transition from fear to trust and from violence to development.

Gadchiroli, a district in the eastern part of the state, had long been a hotbed of Naxalite activity, serving as a key part of the 'Red Corridor' of LWE in India. The dense forests of the region offered ideal terrain for Maoist insurgents.

The Centre has set the deadline of March 31, 2026, to end the Naxal menace in the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.