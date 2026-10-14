Fadnavis pitches Maharashtra as top investment destination for UK firms

MUMBAI: Seeking to convert Maharashtra’s investment appeal into concrete business deals, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday invited British companies and institutions to invest in the state, promising faster project execution through a dedicated government platform and coordination with relevant agencies. He was speaking at the launch of ‘UK-Maharashtra Growth Partnership’, a structured government-to-government and business-facing mechanism to strengthen trade, investment and economic co-operation. Fadnavis said the state was at the forefront of building an investment ecosystem across sectors by bringing together capital, technology and skilled manpower. (HT File)

The project was jointly launched by CM Fadnavis and UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, who cited Maharashtra’s “economic strength, political stability and leadership” and described it as “the most natural destination for British companies looking to enter the Indian market”.

Fadnavis said the state was at the forefront of building an investment ecosystem across sectors by bringing together capital, technology and skilled manpower. He said the government would use the ‘Invest Maharashtra’ platform to fast-track investors’ projects, signalling a push to turn investment commitments into projects on the ground.

The pitch comes as Maharashtra seeks to expand its engagement with international businesses across manufacturing, technology, education, healthcare and clean energy. “The visit by a high-level UK delegation should go beyond formal diplomatic engagement and translate into business agreements, industrial activity and employment generation,” Fadnavis remarked.

The CM cited Mumbai’s position as an international finance and trade centre and Pune’s strength in engineering, automobiles, manufacturing and information technology as key advantages for British investors. “A skilled workforce, established industrial clusters and companies experienced in serving global clients will further strengthen the state’s appeal,” he said.

Fadnavis also identified industrial decarbonisation, energy efficiency, water management, sustainable transport and resource recycling as areas with significant investment potential. “The state government will extend support to global companies seeking to establish global capability centres and technology research facilities in Maharashtra,” he said.

Reynolds called businesses and institutions on both sides to work together to advance the partnership and said, “We have not come to Maharashtra merely to sign agreements on paper. We want tangible results and success.”

The event was followed by bilateral discussions between the state government and the UK delegation, during which memorandums of understanding were exchanged to expand cooperation across key sectors.