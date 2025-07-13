NAVI MUMBAI: With over 94% of the construction complete, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an “ambitious” target of September 30 for the formal inauguration of the long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The greenfield project, which has seen years of delays, is being readied at a rapid pace, with the state government now pushing to complete the remaining work in time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it. Fadnavis sets ‘ambitious’ September 30 target for Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration

Fadnavis, along with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, visited the NMIA site on Saturday noon to take stock of the progress. “The airport is progressing rapidly, with around 14,000 workers on-site. If needed, the workforce will be doubled to meet the deadline. Although the September 30 target is ambitious, we’ve aligned it with the Prime Minister’s availability for the inauguration,” the CM told the media.

The airport project, billed as one of India’s most modern aviation hubs, is being developed by the Adani Group-led Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) in partnership with CIDCO. It will eventually handle up to 90 million passengers annually, more than double the capacity of Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Final work underway

Officials say the runway is fully completed, while terminal construction is nearing the finish line. Ongoing work includes interior fittings, façade installations, and ceiling work. Most of the necessary construction and regulatory clearances are in place, with only a few commercial operation licences pending, which will be processed in parallel with remaining construction.

“The goal is to have all operational permissions ready by the time we begin commercial flights,” Fadnavis said. Domestic operations are expected to commence two months after the inauguration, following security handover and clearance by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). International services will be launched a few months thereafter.

Seamless, sustainable, and smart

Positioned as a next-generation airport, NMIA will boast two parallel runways, state-of-the-art passenger facilities, and a strong focus on green infrastructure. Fadnavis said the airport will be powered by 37 megawatts of renewable energy, and all on-site vehicles will be either electric or powered by alternative fuels.

A standout feature will be the ultra-fast baggage handling system that uses 360-degree barcode scanning for enhanced speed and accuracy. The baggage claim area is designed to be among the fastest in the world, and future phases will allow passengers to check in luggage within the city itself, enabling seamless, luggage-free airport transfers.

Connectivity is another key focus area. The airport will be accessible from all four directions via road, rail, and even water transport. Supporting infrastructure includes the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), a coastal road under construction, and a proposed elevated link road to Thane. A metro link and underground access are also part of future phases, allowing travellers to reach the terminal with minimal walking—just 500 metres from bays to gates.

From delays to deadline

The NMIA project was first envisioned decades ago, with the bhoomi poojan performed by PM Modi in 2018. However, the construction faced multiple hurdles, including a 2.5-year delay attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdowns during the tenure of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Fadnavis expressed satisfaction at bringing the project back on track. “This is a matter of pride. PM Modi laid the foundation, and now he will also inaugurate it,” he said.

Gamechanger for the region

Deputy CM Shinde called NMIA a “gamechanger” for Maharashtra’s economic future. “Once operational, it will significantly decongest Mumbai airport and improve connectivity to Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Goa,” he said. He also added that once the missing link on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is completed, even Pune residents will be able to reach NMIA within an hour.

“The airport will not only ease travel but also generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and unlock economic potential in surrounding areas. It is comparable to Heathrow in its scale and vision,” Shinde said, adding that CIDCO, Adani, and L&T had done an “excellent job” in executing the project.

Fadnavis pushes for early completion of Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link

Fadnavis has also urged the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to advance the completion of the ‘missing link’ project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. While the current deadline is December, Fadnavis, during a site visit on Saturday, asked officials to aim for October or November.

“The MSRDC is working on the most critical section. Workers are braving winds of up to 85 kmph to stay on schedule,” he said, adding that the new link will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 30 minutes.

The bypass will eliminate congestion in the ghat section and includes three tunnels, one of which—at 9 km—will be the longest in India, surpassing the Samruddhi Expressway tunnel. At 23 metres wide, it could also become one of the widest tunnels globally. A cable-stayed bridge is also part of the project, which is expected to enhance connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.