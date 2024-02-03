Fake builder cheats homebuyers of 3 crore by scamming them to invest in low-cost housing

MUMBAI: A fraud who duped hundreds of homebuyers to the tune of ₹3 crore by pretending to be a builder and luring them to invest in his low-cost housing projects was arrested on Thursday by the unit 3 of the Mira Bhayander – Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch officials. HT Image

According to the officers, the accused was arrested by them in February 2023 and handed over to the Arnala police as he was wanted in three cases registered there. However, later he was released on bail after which he cheated several others to the tune of ₹3 crore.

The police said that the accused, identified as Ramsingh Deora, and his accomplices used to mislead homebuyers by showing them houses with documents or pretending to be owners of the flats. Deora, who pretended to be a builder, claimed to have constructed several projects in Vasai-Virar and duped people by taking down payments and token amounts for the flats, but did not complete the transactions and did not hand over possession of the flats to their respective buyers.

In September 2022, Deora met the complainant identified as Santosh Thakur and showed him flat number 904 in the Sunsight Building at Global City in Virar West claiming that the building was constructed by him.

Thakur was shown the documents for the flat and was asked to pay a token of ₹7.83 lakh to block the flat in his name and accordingly Thakur paid the amount of ₹7.83 lakh. Last year, when the complainant went to the building with an intention to complete the transaction and secure possession of the flat, he did not find Deora or any of his staff. Realising that he was duped by the accused, he approached the Arnala police and based on his complaint a cheating case was registered against Deora and his five accomplices.

“We found that Deora had been hiding in Vasai from where we arrested him,” said a police officer attached to crime branch unit 3. The officer said that Deora had eight cases registered against him at Tulinj, Vasai, Arnala and Nalasopara police stations where he was wanted. “Deora has used different names to dupe people. We have handed him over to the Arnala police for further investigation,” said the officer.