Fake complaints against auto, taxi drivers spam RTOs’ WhatsApp helpline

In July, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Wadala announced a WhatsApp number for citizens to report errant auto and taxi drivers, provided they substantiate their complaints with proof such as photographs and videos. However, the data over the past four months reveals that 21 of the 549 complaints received were fake, indicating that annoyed passengers are using the facility as a platform to vent their frustration for multiple reasons. HT Image

“We have received 21 fake complaints from people on our WhatsApp number against drivers over issues such as refusal to ply, overcharging, and misbehavior. We urge people to not misuse this facility,” Vinay Ahire, who heads Wadala RTO, said.

The total number of complaints landed in the same period on the WhatsApp numbers of the four RTOs in the city – Andheri, Wadala, Borivali and Tardeo – stands at 1,317.

Sources said in several cases passengers only mentioned the vehicle number and the area. “When RTO officers investigated the complaint, they found that the said vehicle or the said driver was not at the spot in the given time,” an RTO officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Another officer said, “At times the information is sketchy. But we do summon the permit holder or the driver to our office and if needed visit the site for inquiry. In the cases of fake complaints, it becomes difficult to ascertain facts. When we call or reply on the sender’s WhatsApp number, it is not necessary that the message would reach them.”

The auto and taxi union leaders have criticised this initiative by the RTOs and demanded a provision where action can be taken against those who file fake complaints.

“I have suggested to the RTOs to file police complaints against such people so that they could be prosecuted under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Thampi Kurien, leader, Mumbai Auto Rickshawmen’s Union, said.

The unions have also urged authorities to paste stickers inside autos and taxis detailing the action that could be taken in case of false complaints. KK Tiwari, another autorickshaw union leader, said, “The RTOs should personally call the passenger and the driver/permit holder to their office. Only then can this issue be resolved.”

Commuter activists and transport experts have cautioned passengers to be more careful while lodging complaints.

Jitendra Gupta, founder, Citizen Transport Committee, said, “A genuine complaint should always be backed by photographs and videos. Passengers should ensure they mention the time and location, which can then be verified by authorities. RTO officers should also verify the credentials of the complainant since there could be a chance the passenger might not be from Mumbai and might not know too many details.”

Of the 549 complaints received by Wadala RTO, 456 were against autorickshaws and the rest were against taxis. Further segregating these 549 complaints, there were 408 complaints for refusal to ply without strong reasons, 45 complaints were for charging fares more than that on the meter, and 96 complaints were for misbehavior.