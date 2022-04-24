Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre’s director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be him.
According to the police, the technical officer of the centre’s IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id ‘ceo@inlinebiz.site’.
The email read, “Can I have a quick moment..... please drop me your WhatsApp contact when you are available ...thanks Regards DRA Badwe, director.”
The id was in the name of director Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit.
Since Chavan knew Dr Badwe’s email id, he found the email suspicious and contacted him immediately. Dr Badwe informed him that he had not sent any email.
Chavan then contacted other employees and discovered that the same email was sent to other employees as well. He informed everyone not to respond to the email and informed the security department, the officer added.
The Bhoiwada police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and started an investigation.
All branches of Tata Hospitals across India fall under the Tata Memorial Centre, which is a head office in Parel.
A police officer said, “The process of writing to the email service provider has already been initiated to get the details, including the internet protocol (IP) address, of the email sender.”
Dr Badwe was not available for comment. Upon investigation, it was found that in September 2020, two fake email ids of Dr Badwe were created by an unknown person.
Emails from the bogus accounts were sent to Dr Badwe’s senior colleagues, requesting them ‘favours’, to ruin his reputation.
A similar incident happened with the chief executive officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Dr P Anbalagan, an IAS officer. A fraud email in his name was sent to 77 officers of the corporation asking them to send money for ‘urgent’ work.
Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
Mumbai lags in vaccination of 12-15 age group, only 23% jabbed
Mumbai: India's financial capital continues to struggle with low vaccination in the 12-15 age group. Since March 16, when the vaccination drive was started for the 12-15 category, around 23% or 92,421 people have been inoculated with the first dose of Corbevax in Mumbai. The state has so far vaccinated about 58% or 22,47,364 of the estimated eligible population of 39 lakh.
Fire brigade to investigate Notan Villa fire, to issue notice for flouting safety norms
Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade will conduct a thorough investigation to check what factors led to the fire incident at the 7-storey Notan Villa in Khar on Saturday. This was the second fire incident reported from the building within a week, and the third one in eight months. Saturday's fire was reported between the third and fourth floor of the building and the fire brigade rescued four people using turntable ladders.
Seat vacancy for nursing course dips to 2.3% in 2022 from last year’s 64%
Mumbai: After being ignored for several years, nursing course have regained its popularity among the students. As per the statistics shared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the seat vacancy for nursing stands at mere 2.3% this year. Significant difference from last year, when nearly 64% seats remained vacant after four rounds of admissions before the CET cell allowed colleges to fill up seats at the institute level.
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
