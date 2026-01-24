THANE: The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a Railway Board vigilance inspector and cheating railway employees by promising transfers and other favours. He was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting ₹20,000 in cash, the final instalment of a ₹60,000 deal, from a ticket booking clerk posted at Kalyan railway station, the police said. Fake vigilance officer held for duping railway employee

According to the police, the accused, identified as Harish Kamble, is the son of a retired railway employee and has acquired extensive knowledge of railway operations. Using this familiarity, he cultivated contacts within the railway system and began posing as a vigilance officer, adopting the appearance and working style of senior officials to lend credibility to his claims. Kamble would approach mid-level railway staff, offering to facilitate transfers, promotions and even confirmed train tickets through the VIP quota by misusing his purported influence in the Ministry of Railways.

Assistant police inspector Laxman Chavan of the Kalyan GRP said the complainant Mangesh Badgujar, who resides in Badlapur, was keen on securing a transfer closer to home. “Through acquaintances, he came in contact with Kamble, who claimed to be a vigilance officer with strong connections in the ministry,” Chavan said.

Kamble allegedly demanded ₹60,000 for arranging the transfer, of which ₹40,000 was transferred to his account. However, the complainant later grew suspicious and verified Kamble’s credentials within the railway department. When it was confirmed that no such vigilance officer existed, he approached the vigilance authorities, the police said.

“A trap was then laid on Thursday, and Kamble was asked to collect the remaining amount at the foot overbridge of Kalyan railway station. He was apprehended immediately after accepting the cash and was later handed over to the Kalyan GRP for further legal action,” the officer added.

Senior police inspector Pandhari Kande said Kamble is a Class 10 pass and has a prior criminal record. “He was arrested in 2012 for impersonating a ticket collector at Dadar Railway Station,” Kande added.