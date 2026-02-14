MUMBAI: A menacing message was sent through a three-minute audio clip to film star Ranveer Singh and director-producer Rohit Shetty on Friday allegedly by boxer-turned-gangster Hari Chand Jaat alias Harry Boxer. In the clip he is heard threatening Singh and Shetty of “dire consequences” to their teams if the duo failed to “fall in line” and meet his demands. ‘Fall in line’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh calls

The threats were issued by Boxer on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said officers at Mumbai police’s crime branch.

While earlier this week, there were unconfirmed reports of threats to Singh, crime branch sources said on Friday that “the voice (on the fresh clip) appears to be of Harry Boxer, an aide of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol”. They also said the former boxer and boxing coach from Rajasthan, is presently settled in Canada.

“In the clip the person claimed to be a loyal aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and threatened to teach a lesson to actor Ranveer Singh, claiming that he had gone back on his word (of paying ₹1 crore),” said the police officer.

Apart from abusing the duo for taking the gang lightly, Harry is heard saying that the gang is aware of the whereabouts of the respective teams of the film personalities, including how they commute from their houses to workplaces and they would soon start eliminating them one-by-one, if their demands were not met.

In the audio clip the speaker also took responsibility for firing at a tailoring shop in Portugal, claiming that he along with Sunil Meena (also a Rajasthan-based gangster), carried out the attack as the shop owner exploited Indian migrant workers by withholding their due wages and confiscating their passports. The shop owner was warned of further violence if such practices continued.

“We have sent the voice clip to the forensic science laboratory, to ascertain its genuineness, along with samples of Harry Boxer’s voice that he had. He had earlier also threatened Ranveer Singh and demanded ₹1 crore from him,” said the police officer.

Police said several cases of extortion, robbery and attempted murder are registered against Boxer in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi. “He left India and has been operating from Canada since 2022. In October, 2025, he was attacked by members of gangster Rohit Godara after the split in Lawrence Bishnoi in Canada,” said the police officer.

Sources said the gang was involved in trade of illegal drugs and firearms and now extortion.

“Their modus operandi seems to be to first make Voice - Over - Internet - Protocol (VOIP) calls and later send voice clips. If the calls are not answered, then warning messages are sent; and if all warnings are ignored, they fire at homes of the concerned,” said the police officer.

When HT reached out to the spokespersons for Singh and Shetty they refused to comment on the issue.

Shooter still at large

The police are yet to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the shooter who fired at least five rounds at Rohit Shetty’s house in Shetty Tower in Juhu in the early hours of February 1. “Five arrests have already been made in the case and we are still searching for Shubham Lonkar, the main accused who is believed to be somewhere in China. A Look-Out-Circular is already issued against him,” said the police officer.