MUMBAI: In a powerful act of compassion amidst personal tragedy, the family of Rekha Maru, a 50-year-old homemaker from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, chose to fulfil her long-held wish of donating her organs if her life could not be saved. Their decision brought renewed hope to three patients awaiting transplants, marking Mumbai’s 26th deceased organ donation of the year, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC). Family fulfils deceased woman’s wish, donates organs to save lives of three patients

Maru, who had been managing hypertension for years, suffered a sudden spike in blood pressure and collapsed at home on June 10. She was rushed to Medicover Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where doctors diagnosed a severe brain haemorrhage. Despite undergoing two emergency surgeries, her condition remained critical.

Initially, there were brief signs of stability. But on June 19, her health sharply declined—her blood pressure dropped and swelling developed in her brain. By the next day, blood flow and oxygen supply to her brain had ceased. On June 20, doctors declared her brain dead.

Brain death, a medically and legally recognised condition, is the irreversible loss of all brain function, including the brainstem. It is confirmed through clinical tests that establish an unresponsive coma, absence of brainstem reflexes, and lack of spontaneous breathing.

In the face of devastating news, Maru’s family recalled a conversation she had with her husband years ago. “My parents had spoken about it long ago,” said her son, Tarun Maru. “They had decided that if ever there came a time when life couldn’t be saved, they would donate their organs. When the doctors declared her brain dead, we chose to honour that decision.”

With support from the hospital’s transplant coordination team, her liver and both kidneys were retrieved and allocated to patients on the state’s transplant waiting list.

“We are heartbroken,” said Tarun, “but knowing that a part of her continues to live on and has helped others gives us some peace.”

The organ retrieval and donation process was conducted in full accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), hospital officials confirmed.