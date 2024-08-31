 Family of three found dead in Palghar village home | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Family of three found dead in Palghar village home

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 08:47 AM IST

The bodies of Kanchan Rathod, 65, her husband Mukund Rathod, 70, and their disabled daughter Sangeeta were found in a state of decomposition

Mumbai: Three members of a family were discovered dead in their home in Neheroli village, Palghar district, with local police suspecting foul play.

Three members of a family were discovered dead in their home in Neheroli village, Palghar district, with local police suspecting foul play.. (Representational Image)
Three members of a family were discovered dead in their home in Neheroli village, Palghar district, with local police suspecting foul play.. (Representational Image)

The bodies of Kanchan Rathod, 65, her husband Mukund Rathod, 70, and their disabled daughter Sangeeta were found in a state of decomposition at their residence, approximately 28 kilometres from Wada on the Wada-Bhiwandi Road.

Authorities were alerted after neighbours noticed a foul odour emanating from the Rathod family home. Upon investigation, police found the bodies of Kanchan and Sangeeta in one bedroom, while Mukund's remains were discovered in the bathroom.

"We believe the deaths occurred several days before the discovery," said a police spokesperson. "Given the circumstances, we are treating this as a potential triple homicide and have launched a full investigation."

The couple's two sons, who reside in Vasai for employment purposes, have been notified of the tragedy.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, investigators are exploring all possible angles. "We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate incident," the spokesperson added.

Local residents expressed shock at the news, describing the Rathods as a quiet family who kept to themselves. "They were always polite when we saw them, but we didn't know them well," said a neighbour who requested anonymity.

The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough forensic examination of the premises. They have also begun interviewing neighbours and potential witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the discovery.

