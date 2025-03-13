Farmers vow to resist land acquisition for Nagpur-Goa expressway

MUMBAI: Farmers from 12 districts across Vidarbha, Marathwada and western Maharashtra gathered at Azad Maidan on Wednesday to protest the proposed 802-km Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth expressway, vowing not to allow the survey of their land for acquisition for the project. On the other hand, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state legislative council that the government is firm on going ahead with the project, but will also take into consideration farmers’ grievances. Mumbai, India. Mar 12, 2025: Thousands of farmers from 12 districts gathered at Azad Maidan to protest against the Nagpur to Goa Shaktipith Mahamarg. Mumbai, India. Mar 12, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Leader of opposition, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue in the council. “We visited the protest at Azad Maidan. The state government should consider the feelings of the farmers who are opposing the project,” he said.

Corroborating his statement, Congress MLC Satej Patil highlighted that since the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway already exists and farmers have given their land for it, there is no need of a new road on the same route. “To construct the Shaktipeeth expressway would be a waste of money and fertile land,” said Patil, speculating that some officials were misleading Fadnavis on the subject.

In his reply to the legislators, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that over 1,000 farmers have given their written consent for the project which will be a “game-changer”. “Samruddhi expressway changed the economy, and similarly, Shaktipeeth will change the life of the people in the 12 districts through which the expressway will pass, by enhancing connectivity to ports, airports and other parts of the state,” he said.

At the same time, he said he is ready to solve the issues of the farmers as well and called out to Patil to intervene and help the government to solve the matter.

The farmers’ protest at Azad Maidan started at 10am on Tuesday and many MVA legislators like Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, Congress MLC Satej Patil, Congress group leader in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and former MP Raju Shetti tuned up to extend their support.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde communicated with the protestors and asked them to meet public health minister Prakash Abitkar, who is from Kolhapur, but the farmers refused. “Abitkar has no authority to take any decision in this issue. What is the point of meeting him?” said Girish Phonde, convenor of Shaktipeeth Mahamarg Virodhi Sangharsh Samittee.

Gajendra Yelkar, 35, a farmer from Renapur tehsil in Latur district, commented that irrespective of whether local political leaders come out in support or not, the farmers will unitedly carry on the fight. “It is a question of protecting our fertile land,” he said.

Ever since the Shaktipeeth expressway was announced in March 2023 by Fadnavis, the farmers of the 12 districts through which it will pass have been opposing it, refusing to give their land for the project. Amid such protests, the then chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced before the Assembly elections that the government will not impose the expressway project on the farmers. However, after returning to power, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government officially announced that it is going to go ahead with the project.