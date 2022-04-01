Fashion designer duped of ₹1.66 cr, man arrested
Mumbai A 33-year-old man, who was hiding in Pune after returning from Dubai six months ago, has been arrested for allegedly duping a fashion designer of ₹1.66 crore on the pretext of providing her gold and helping her open a boutique in Dubai.
The 40-year-old fashion designer came in contact with the accused, identified as Mukesh Suryavanshi, four years ago. Suryavanshi had claimed that he had a trading company that imported gold coins from Dubai for sale in India. “Both of them decided to meet for business in August 2019 at a coffee shop in Mahim,” said police inspector Dinesh Dahatonde of the Mahim police station.
The accused took money from her under the guise of selling gold coins at half the market rate. He also convinced the woman to open a boutique in Dubai. The victim then visited Dubai on March 14, 2020, where they hired models to promote the boutique. Suryavanshi also suggested that she sell Abaya dresses, which are most popular locally and bought by affluent families. Under various pretext, he took ₹1.66 from the woman, Dahatonde added.
Due to lockdown, the victim was stuck in Dubai and she returned to India at the end of 2020. After that, Suryavanshi started avoiding her calls or always made excuses to return her money later. When she realised that she had been duped, she filed a case in September 2021 with Mahim police station.
“We were searching for him and recently got a tip-off and arrested him from a three-star hotel in Pune on March 28. We have seized his mobile phone and laptop. He is currently in police custody,” added Dahatonde.
The accused has duped several other people in Mumbai and five cheating cases are registered against him at Khar, Santacruz police stations and Thane.
State-of-art regional geodesy centre on the cards at MNNIT
A state-of-the-art Regional Geodesy Centre would soon be set up at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Working in close coordination with the country's first National Geodesy Centre functioning in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, the regional centre would undertake studies in the field of geodesy, tectonic plate motions and monitoring natural hazards such as volcanic, landslide, weather hazards, and climate change, said Geographic Information System cell of MNNIT, assistant professor, Dr Ramji Dwivedi.
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
