Fashion designer loses ₹87L in cryptocurrency fraud
Mumbai A Santacruz-based fashion designer filed a case with the cyber police after she was duped of ₹87 lakh in a cryptocurrency trading fraud.
According to the police, the fraudster befriended 48-year-old Mariam Khan on Instagram in February 2022. The person’s username was ‘Matt.at38’. Khan exchanged her mobile number and started chatting with him on WhatsApp.
Later, the fraudster introduced himself as the owner of a software development, IT training and software outsourcing company. He further told the complainant that he was in the business of digital currency trading and asked her if she was also interested in the same, to which Khan said that although she had a popular cryptocurrency trading application on her phone, she didn’t know how to use it.
The person then sent her a link and asked her to download an application - a fake copy of an established and known cryptocurrency exchange and derivative trading platform and told the woman that the application belonged to the popular platform, but had a different trading method.
Convinced, Khan downloaded the application, filled in the required information and made a payment of ₹22,397 in order to buy some “USDT coins’’ to start trading – as instructed by the fraudster. “The accused also made her download two other applications- Binance and OkeX- under the pretext that buying USDT coins and later transferring them to the first application would be easier through these two applications,” the police said.
“I initially deposited a small amount but the person induced me into investing a big amount. He told me that I will lose all my money and the account would be frozen if some big amount was not invested,” Khan stated in her complaint.
When she was asked to invest more money, she suspected foul play and expressed her desire to withdraw all her money. “The fraudster then asked her to deposit some fees in order to get her previously invested money back. In order to save her investment, she kept depositing the fees and various taxes, processing charges, service charges etc.,” a police officer said.
Eventually, when she tried to withdraw her money, she was informed that her account had been frozen. She then obtained an email ID of the company, whose fake app she had received from the fraudster, and sent them an email requesting them to unfreeze her account. She was shocked when the company informed her that she was using a fake application, but by then she had already lost ₹87 lakh.
-
Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire
A 61-year-old man from Punjab's Faridkot was charred to death after The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city's car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday. The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya). Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number.
-
Footpaths turn deadly: Bengaluru youth gets electrocuted
A 22-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted and died on the spot after Kishore's caught a live cable on a footpath in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening as he was returning from work. Reports said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. when the deceased, identified as a resident of Mattikere, Kishore, was walking on a footpath near a park with his brother. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.
-
Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly 'manipulated and fake' first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn't sign it.
-
Malaria elimination: Civic body to focus on five high-risk wards
Mumbai Two years after Mumbai's malaria elimination plan took a backseat due to the pandemic, officials have intensified the campaign with the civic body focusing on five high prevalence wards that continue to report more cases than the rest of the city. The state capital has been in the elimination phase since 2017 when the city's Annual Parasite Index went below one.
-
With air safety in mind, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited to act upon suggestions to protect water bodies
The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited that is developing Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has incorporated the Bombay Natural History Society's (BNHS) suggestion to protect the water bodies in the interest of air safety. BNHS has been appointed by CIDCO to do the periodic baseline survey of avian fauna and quarterly as well as annual reports placed on the CIDCO website.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics