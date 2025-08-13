MUMBAI: A 50-year-old man and his 12-year-old son drowned in a lake in Kandivali East on Tuesday. The police found a bag of crabs near the lake and they suspect the duo might have gone there to catch crabs. Father and son drown in Kandivali lake

According to the police, the incident occurred at 12.30 pm when Eknath Maruti Patil and his son Vaishnav, residents of Bajrang Chawl in Kranti Nagar in Kandivali East, went to the lake. The incident came to light when the forest guards informed the police that two people had been found dead in the lake. With the help of the fire brigade, the bodies of the father and the son were recovered and sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for post-mortem, the officer said.

“A bag of crabs was seen on the side of the lake. They might have gone to the lake to catch crabs,” said a police officer. “The relatives of the deceased have been informed. There is no suspicion or complaint against anyone,” he added. The police have registered a case of Accidental death.