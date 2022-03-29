Father of 3 girls arrested for allegedly raping mentally-challenged in Kalwa
A 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 36-year-old man who stays in the slums near her home. On the pretext of giving her chocolates and snacks, he took her to a remote place and allegedly raped her.
The Kalwa police, who received this information from an NGO, immediately registered a case and arrested the accused merely on the knowledge of basic facial features that the girl recollected.
The accused, identified as Shrikant Gayake of Shanti Nagar slum area of Kalwa and a father of three girls, started visiting the survivor’s neighbourhood for the last one month to take advantage of her.
Three days ago, a government NGO helpline, 1098, monitored by Shraddha Narkar, received a call from a person who informed about a girl being raped in Kalwa, and to verify the information. Narkar immediately approached Kalwa police, who went to the area as informed by the caller and found the mentally-challenged girl, who was allegedly raped.
A police team brought her to the police station on March 26 and immediately filed a case against the unknown accused.
An officer from Kalwa police station said, “The girl narrated that two-three days ago, a bearded accused on the pretext of giving her chocolates took her to the deserted area of Mafatlal Compound and allegedly raped her. He then threatened her to keep quiet about the incident.”
The accused, who works as a labourer, thought that the girl would not be able to tell anyone about the incident but shared the pain with family while a well-wisher informed the NGO helpline.
Kalwa police station senior police inspector, M Awhad, said, “The girl said that he was a bearded man. Accordingly, our team started searching in seven areas to check if anyone had seen him. Through information from sources we reached him and after he was brought to the police station, the girl immediately recognised him. We arrested him immediately under IPC and POCSO sections.”
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics