Father stubs cigarette on daughter for crying

MUMBAI: A man punished his 5-year-old daughter by tying up her legs and stubbing a cigarette on her skin as she was crying and not sleeping on Sunday noon. The girl’s cries alerted her neighbours, who filed a complaint with video evidence at the Mankhurd police station. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, one of the neighbours recorded a video of the physical abuse meted out to the child and sent it to her husband. The complainant lived with his family in the same neighbourhood. He was on his way to pick up his daughter from school on Monday when he received the video. After identifying the father, he immediately approached the police and reported the incident, said a police officer.

Following up on the complaint, a woman police inspector from Mankhurd police station reached the girl’s house and found her and her brother. The accused was not at home. When the police inquired, the girl said she was unable to sleep on Sunday, so her father slapped her and put out a cigarette on her skin. On seeing the burn marks on the girl’s hands and neck, the police registered a case against the father under section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“The accused has been unemployed for a few months now. His wife, a domestic worker, is the breadwinner of the family,” said senior inspector Madhu Ghorpade. “He was beating his daughter when the mother went to work.”

The police searched the vicinity for the accused and arrested him the same evening. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.