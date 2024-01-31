Father-son duo booked for rash driving ATV on Alibag beach

The Alibag Police has registered a case of rash driving against a 17-year-old boy and his father who owns an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and rents it out to the tourists on the beach. The boy riding the bike with a tourist rammed into a camel.

After a video went viral wherein the boy was riding the bike with a tourist, and then rammed onto a camel on which one tourist was already seated and another one was climbing.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In the video, it is seen that after the ATV bike rams into the camel, the tourist on ATV falls off the bike and so does the tourist lady about to climb on the camel.

“After the video went viral, we investigated and found that the incident was of January 28 and the boy riding and his father who owns the ATV were identified. We learnt that none of the tourists were injured and the camel received minor injuries. The incident could become fatal and hence we booked the father-son duo,” a police officer from Alibag police station said on Wednesday.

The father-son duo, residents of Shastrinagar in Alibag, have been booked under sections 279 (rash driving on public way), 188 (disobedience to an order) and 336 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and the section 11 (treating animal cruelly) of The Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.