FDA seals Vashi dry fruit unit after viral video exposes adulteration

Navi Mumbai: As Diwali gifting peaks, a viral video showing dry fruits being chemically treated has triggered a major crackdown at Navi Mumbai’s APMC market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday sealed the premises of Ambika Dryfruit LLP at the Masala Bazaar in Vashi after footage revealed workers washing raisins in a chemical solution, adding colour and unidentified powder to enhance their appearance.

The video, which spread rapidly across social media, also showed almonds and cashews being stored carelessly in the open and even placed in a furnace—allegedly to “improve flavour.” The unhygienic conditions captured in the clip prompted the FDA to intervene immediately.

Acting on the evidence, FDA officials led by Rashmi Vanjari inspected the shop at Gala No. G-7 and ordered it sealed on the spot. Samples have been collected for laboratory analysis to assess the extent of adulteration.

“We will not allow adulterated food to reach consumers, especially during the festive season. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said an FDA official.

Assistant commissioner Yogesh Dhane described the action as one of the FDA’s “major pre-Diwali drives,” adding that checks have been intensified across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to prevent unsafe food products from entering the market.

Consumer activists say the incident is a reminder of widespread malpractice in the dry fruit trade. “Artificial colouring is often used to make raisins and cashews appear fresher, while almonds and pistachios are chemically polished for extra shine,” said Inbraj Pandian, a social worker who has investigated several such cases.

He warned that adulteration not only misleads consumers but can also cause digestive distress and allergic reactions.

“Avoid unnaturally glossy dry fruits or those with a chemical smell. Choose sealed, FSSAI-certified packs instead of loose stock. Soak raisins or cashews in water—if the colour seeps out, it’s likely adulterated,” Pandian advised.

With dry fruit prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,200 per kilo—and processed, attractively packaged varieties commanding even higher rates—the temptation to boost profits through unethical means is high. Retailers relying on wholesale supplies from APMC markets often remain unaware when adulterated goods slip into the chain, posing risks for consumers during the festive rush.

Despite repeated complaints, traders allege that food safety checks at APMC remain irregular. Consumer rights groups have now urged the FDA and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to conduct random quality inspections and make their findings public to restore consumer trust.