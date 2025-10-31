Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Festive break causes blood crisis in Navi Mumbai

    The shortage in the civic hospital’s blood bank, which is the largest in the city, has begun to affect the patients and their families are being asked to arrange blood donors before starting treatment or performing surgeries

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:10 AM IST
    By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC’s) First Referral Hospital in Vashi has sounded the alarm over a critical shortage of blood, raising concerns that the situation has already started affecting patient care. The shortage is not limited to rare groups but extends across all major blood types, officials said.

    Festive break causes blood crisis in Navi Mumbai
    Festive break causes blood crisis in Navi Mumbai

    The shortage in the civic hospital’s blood bank, which is the largest in the city, has begun to affect the patients and their families are being asked to arrange blood donors before starting treatment or performing surgeries. A patient’s family member, speaking outside the hospital, said, “We were told to bring donors before my father’s operation. It was terrifying to think his treatment could be delayed because of a lack of blood.”

    The hospital caters to a wide range of patients—thalassemia cases, accident victims, cancer patients, and maternity emergencies—all of whom require a steady supply of blood, said Sarita Kherwasiya, Medical Social Worker at NMMC’s First Referral Hospital. “Because of the festive break, colleges are shut and blood donation camps have reduced. This has created a serious gap in supply,” she said, requesting citizens to come forward and donate blood.

    Local civic groups and NGOs have been urged to mobilize quickly. Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Kishore Patkar, who has taken the initiative to support donation drives, said, “We often think someone else will donate. But right now, it’s on us. If we don’t step up, patients will suffer. Donating blood is not just an act of kindness—it is a civic duty that can save lives.”

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Festive Break Causes Blood Crisis In Navi Mumbai
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes