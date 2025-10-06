MUMBAI: Even as government MBBS seats in Maharashtra have risen from 4,080 in 2020 to 5,140 in 2025, medical interns say the applicant-to-vacancy ratio for compulsory bond service has worsened. Fewer bond posts force state MBBS grads to pay penalties, delay PG admission

Under the bond service rule, every government medical college graduate must serve one year in a government hospital or pay a penalty of ₹10 lakh if the bond is broken. Those unable to serve are required to pay ₹10,000 per unserved month before applying for postgraduate (PG) seats.

While interns who clear PG exams in the first two rounds are allowed to complete their bond after PG, those attempting a third round are barred from taking admission unless they clear their bond first. This, students say, has left thousands of young doctors stranded without postings or clarity on their future.

“There are only around 1,000 to 1,200 bond vacancies available for more than 5,000 doctors every year,” said Dr Utkarsh Lakhe, president of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI). “This includes older batches who have not been allotted a compulsory bond posting. The gap between bond posts and seats has pushed many into uncertainty and financial distress, as they have to pay lakhs of rupees in penalties.”

Around six months ago, ASMI approached the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), requesting an exemption from the bond, a waiver of penalties for non-service or an increase in the number of vacancies. “Officials had told us the matter was under discussion but multiple follow-ups have yielded no result,” said Dr Lakhe.

According to Dr Abhishek Patil, vice-president of ASMI, the allotment process itself is opaque. “Many vacancies never even appear on the DMER portal,” he said. “Officials claim that seats are displayed online but several are internally allotted. Some districts keep posts reserved and later show no vacancy.”

Pointing out that the uncertainty affected the mental health and career progression of students, Dr Patil said, “We are willing to serve but the system needs to give us a fair chance. Students shouldn’t be punished because the government failed to create enough posts.”

ASMI has demanded an increase in the number of bond service seats to match the number of MBBS graduates. It has also called for three opportunities to complete the bond before making it mandatory for PG admission, and for interns to be allowed to apply for PG courses immediately after completing internships even if bond allotments are pending. It has sought the removal of the penalty system and also demanded that allottees and their assigned health centres be made public on the official bond portal to eliminate manipulation.

Dr Om Thakare, ASMI member, said that the number of medical officer posts had remained stagnant even as the number of graduates has gone up,” he said. “Many are left waiting indefinitely for allotments, unable to serve their bond or move ahead with PG admissions,” he said. “Now, DMER has started scrutinising the marks entered into the system for bond allotments.”

An MBBS graduate said that he tried two to three times, even offline, but there were no clear criteria for bond posts. “Despite vacancies being shown, we were never allotted a place,” he said. “Many of us completed our internships years ago but only recently got calls for interviews. By then, our PG admission timelines had passed. Even after fulfilling the bond requirements, many still haven’t received postings.”

Dr Lakhe said that thousands of doctors were waiting for clarity even as rural hospitals remain understaffed. “The bond system needs urgent reform before another academic year is lost,” he said.

DMER officials did not respond to calls or messages from HT.