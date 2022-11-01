Fifth sem exam in jeopardy as law colleges fail to upload academic records of students

Mumbai Third year law students across colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) are unsure when they will appear for their fifth semester exams.

With colleges unable to upload students’ academic records on the MKCL portal, students are not sure when their exams will be conducted. Principals too have been trying to upload data for the last 15 days, but due to technical glitches, are unable to proceed further.

For three years, law colleges conduct exams for semester 1 to 4 and upload all data on the university portal, which is maintained by MKCL.

Once the data is uploaded, student’s admission for the fifth and sixth semester is confirmed by the MU. This year, the university announced the fifth semester examination for November 23, but later rescheduled it to November 29.

The colleges, however, are struggling to upload the data making the November 29 examination a close call.

“If colleges fail to upload all the data on the portal, it may affect students’ academic year,” said a professor from Borivali-based law college requesting anonymity.

On the other hand, university officials blamed principals for waiting till the last minute to upload data. “Some errors occurred while uploading the data. We approached the university but did not receive any help from them,” said a principal from law college in Panvel.

“Every year, we face multiple issues while uploading data. This year’s issue is not resolved even after the exam schedule is declared by the university. The university will need to verify all the data after colleges upload them, which is a time-consuming process,” he added.

Law graduate, student activist and member of Yuva Sena (BSS) Sachin Pawar feels it’s happening due to technical glitches.

“Most colleges have not been able to upload student’s academic data on the MKCL portal. Several requests have been sent by various colleges but there has been no response from MKCL or the university. Colleges and university administration need to sit together and resolve this issue as early as possible to avoid students’ academic loss,” he said.