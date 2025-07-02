MUMBAI: In response to a petition filed by five Muslim religious establishments in Vikhroli challenging the removal of their loudspeakers by the police since May as unconstitutional and violating due process, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday issued notice to the police to file a complete record of action taken by them by July 9. File complete record of loudspeaker removal process, HC tells police

The details asked for include: names of places of worship whose loudspeakers had been removed, measurements of volume emanating from the loudspeakers, whether the police had asked them to lower the volume and if they had complied; the notices sent to them, and whether, despite chances given to them to comply, they had not, before penalties were imposed and loudspeakers removed.

A bench of Justices R V Ghuge and M Sathaye initially stayed the imposition of penalties in these cases but were informed by senior counsel Yusuf Mucchala, appearing for the petitioners, that the fines had already been paid. The receipts were part of the petition.

The bench asked assistant public prosecutor (APP) S V Gavand whether similar action had been taken with respect to all religious establishments. “Can we assume that now in Mumbai there is no place of worship with a loudspeaker on top?” asked Justice Ghuge.

Gavand consulted with senior inspector Sunil Shinde, of the Mumbai crime branch, before replying that loudspeakers had been removed only where they exceeded the prescribed limit.

The judge then asked whether the police had measured the volume to determine if the limit was breached. The APP replied in the affirmative. However, Advocate Muchhala informed the Bench that an RTI application filed in May (included in the petition) showed that the police department neither possessed special volume-measuring instruments nor trained personnel to use them. Both were mandatory according to the Supreme Court’s 2022 judgment on the issue. He also referenced the 2023 Gujarat HC judgment which, rejecting a petition to ban loudspeakers on masjids, had ruled that the azaan did not constitute noise pollution.

“Arbitrary action has been taken on the basis of complaints by a political leader who has posted on social media that he’s on a ‘Bhonga Mukt Maharashtra’ mission,” said Muchhala. “Notices have been issued without details about when the prescribed volume limit was breached.” The petition contained copies of the notices issued, he informed the court. Some of them had been issued even after loudspeakers had been disconnected.

Muchhala further informed the court that a sample survey carried out by the petitioners of 117 mosques in Mumbai showed that 23 had been fined ₹5000 each since May, and 29 had had their loudspeaker license terminated.

The APP asked for two weeks’ time to file a “brief reply”. When the bench rejected this, APP Gavand said, “This is not a life and death issue, it’s not as if a demolition has taken place.”

Justice Ghuge then asked the APP if he knew why the azaan was called five times a day. “It is a call telling believers that now is the time to pray. Namaz has to be offered at fixed times. Temples don’t make similar calls because there are no fixed timings when people must go and pray there. If loudspeakers are completely removed, how will the people be called for namaz?”

The HC ruling comes a few days after Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti had said that the city was “loud-speaker free”. While not naming any community, he claimed that following meetings with community leaders and trustees of religious bodies, more than 1,500 loudspeakers were removed.