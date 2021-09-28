Fill all potholes on war footing in 2-3 weeks, Mumbai civic chief directs officials

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s official to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks. Chahal took a review meeting with officials and directed that ward officers should personally visit areas in their ward and ensure potholes are filled on priority.

This comes a day after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar directed BMC officials to ensure all potholes are filled in the next eight to 10 days. Pednekar had said this after her visit to Chembur and Kurla eastern suburbs on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BMC said, “Assistant commissioner (ward officers) and road engineers should go to their respective areas every day and fill the pits at ward level on the same day. The road engineers have also been instructed to attend all complaints on priority and close them.”

The statement of the BMC added, “Since April 2021, the administration has filled more than 40,000 potholes on all roads in the Mumbai metropolis. However, continuous rains over the last few days and increased traffic on the roads have led to a resurgence of potholes. Therefore, the process of filling the pits at the ward level should be started jointly by all the administrative department offices and the road department. The indicated pit should be filled on the same day, if possible, to solve the problem of pits, work should be done for the next 2 to three weeks on priority.”

Meanwhile, in the city around 1,000 potholes have been reported between June 2021 up to now on the BMC’s official mobile application.