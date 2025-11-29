MUMBAI: Film producer-director Kawal Sharma was booked on Thursday for allegedly cheating Bollywood actress Kiran Ahuja of ₹71 lakh between August 2024 and April 2025 by luring her to invest in his projects with promises of high returns. Filmmaker booked for cheating actress of ₹ 71 lakh

According to the police, Ahuja, a former school teacher who lives in Khar with her father and brother, had filed a written complaint on September 3. On Thursday, she was called to the police station to record her detailed statement, following which the case was registered. In her statement, Ahuja told police that she completed an acting course in 2007 and has worked in films such as Ready and various advertisements. She first met Sharma in 2016 when he offered her a role in his play Charlie-2, which she declined. They met again at a film event in 2023, when he repeated the offer. After she refused, he suggested she invest in his play, assuring attractive returns.

In August 2024, Sharma allegedly followed up with her, claiming he was beginning production of a web series titled Luck by Exchange and a film Birubala National Hero. He reportedly told her the web series would be completed within seven months and promised that an investment of ₹50–60 lakh would yield her ₹1 crore. Sharma allegedly asked her to transfer the money in instalments as per the production’s needs, to which Ahuja agreed, the police said.

When she sought her returns in April this year, Sharma allegedly issued two cheques, both of which bounced. Eventually, in September, Ahuja approached the police. Based on her statement, the police registered a case against Sharma on Thursday under Sections 316(2) (Criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (Cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The transactions between the two are being verified,” said a police officer.