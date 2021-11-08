FIR against ‘concerned KDMC officials’ for allegedly insulting National flag

The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan have registered an FIR against ‘concerned civic officials’ in connection with an alleged insult to the Indian Tricolour after a flag with election-related artwork was spotted on the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) building on Sunday.

According to the Bazarpeth police, the FIR was registered on Monday based on a complaint by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Rupesh Bhoir. In his complaint, Bhoir has said that he had gone to the KDMC office for some work when he saw a replica of the Indian flag near the main entrance to the premises.

“The replica had the image of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on one side of the Ashok Chakra in the middle and an image of a human finger with ink on it to denote that the person had cast their vote on the other side,” police inspector Rajendra Ahire, Bazarpeth police station, said.

Bhoir subsequently took pictures of the replica and made inquiries, after which he found out that the replica with the artwork had been placed at the spot to raise awareness about the upcoming KDMC elections. The KDMC is currently conducting a special drive to help first time voters to register themselves. Bhoir subsequently submitted the photographs and a written complaint to the police.

“I later learned that the replica was removed from the spot after I submitted a complaint. However, this is a gross disrespect towards our national flag and I will not rest till strict action is taken against those responsible,” Bhoir said.

On Monday, the police registered a case under the Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971.

“For now, the FIR has been registered against ‘concerned KDMC officials’. We will ascertain who exactly was responsible for the artwork and these individuals will be named as accused. Further course of action will be decided on completion of inquiries,” Ahire said.