FIR against Nilesh Rane for “raiding” brother Nitesh’s partyman’s house

MUMBAI: Three days after he raided the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Vijay Kenavadekar, in Kankavali, Sindhudurg district, alleging that the amount of ₹15 lakh found in his bedroom was meant to buy out voters ahead of the Kankavali Municipal Council election, Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal, from the same district, Nilesh Rane has been booked on charges of house trespass, unlawful assembly and defamation. Nitesh Rane

Nilesh is facing his younger brother -- BJP MLA and minister of fisheries and ports development Nitesh -- in the local body polls slated for December 2.

On Saturday, Malvan police registered an FIR against Nilesh and four others, under sections 189 (1) unlawful assembly, 329(4) house trespass and 356 (2) defamation. Earlier, Nilesh had alleged that the amount of ₹15 lakh was found in Kenavadekar’s house after state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan had visited Kankavali, and that the money was to be distributed under his direction. Nilesh has been demanding that an FIR be registered against Kenavadekar for illegally keeping the stash of cash at home.

The move intensifies the ongoing strife between the Mahayuti partners, BJP and Shiv Sena, in Sindhudurg and elsewhere in the state.

When HT contacted Nitesh Rane, he refused to speak about the FIR, only stating: “We are focusing on development and welfare of people. We are not concerned about what the police and the election commission are doing.” His brother, Nilesh however stood his ground, saying, “This has happened as per the direction of Ravindra Chavan and I know whom he calls to give orders. I am waiting to see when the police will arrest me. This would not deter me from anything I am doing.”

Meanwhile, while Chavan had criticized Nilesh for the “raid” earlier, on Saturday he said: “I am not aware of such a case. I am busy campaigning for the polls. We are campaigning for BJP in 288 local bodies that are going to polls on December 2.”