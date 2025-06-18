FIR registered after BMC’s complaint against dumping of industrial waste in Dharavi drains

MUMBAI: In response to repeated incidents of industrial waste being dumped in the drains of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against unknown persons at Dharavi’s Shahunagar police station, on the basis of which an FIR has been registered under Section 326 (a) of the Indian Penal Code, 2023. The action follows the discovery of large amounts of industrial debris, including thermocol, rubber, wrappers and parcel boxes at the T-Junction drain in Dharavi, just days after it had been cleaned. (HT)

As part of its monsoon preparedness efforts, the BMC has been systematically desilting drains and rivers citywide, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and transparency. Senior officials are closely monitoring the progress, and departments like solid waste management and storm water drainage are working round the clock to ensure smooth water flow.

However, despite these efforts, high tide and human negligence continue to result in recurring waste accumulation. In some areas, nets have been installed as a preventive measure, but illegal dumping, mostly by unidentified individuals and establishments, continues to obstruct drainage and poses a serious risk of flooding.

Hence, yet again, the BMC has urged all citizens to refrain from dumping waste in drains, while emphasising the impact such actions have on flood management and public health. Residents have been reminded to use designated bins only to dispose off waste and support the civic body’s efforts to keep local drains clean and free-flowing.