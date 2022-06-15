FIR against Congress leader in Nagpur for derogatory language against PM

A first information report (FIR) has been filed on Tuesday evening by the Nagpur Police against a leader of Maharashtra’s ruling Congress Sheikh Hussain for using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Police said the FIR was registered by the Gittikhadan police station at the instance of former Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Hussain, who is also the former Nagpur city Congress president, made derogatory remarks against PM Modi during a dharna held outside the ED office in Nagpur. The Congress has alleged that Rahul Gandhi was being grilled by ED officials because he was one of the government’s sharpest critics.

Hussain later said he made the objectionable remark because he turned emotional. “But I have no regrets. The way the Modi government is functioning, we, the minorities are feeling insecure and I just expressed my anguish about the ‘hate politics of the Modi government,” he said.

BJP leader Bawankule said that Hussain’s remarks reflected the mentality of the Congress and its leaders. “Congress has stooped so low that its workers are using derogatory remarks against the country’s prime minister,” Bawankule said and demanded that the Congress sack Hussain.

Gittikhadan police inspector Bapu Dhere said they are verifying the details and will take appropriate action.