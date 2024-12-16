Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at Rajshri Entertainment studio in Worli, no casualties reported

ByLinah Baliga
Dec 16, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Smoke engulfed the entire building, and due to the glass façade, the trapped smoke could not escape as there was no ventilation,” an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) explained

MUMBAI: Panic gripped the Poonam Chambers building opposite Atria Mall in Worli after a fire broke out on the second floor of the Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited production studio on Sunday afternoon. The blaze, reported at 11:39 am, prompted the dispatch of eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The fire, classified as a Level 2 (moderate emergency), was brought under control by 3:23 pm. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Mumbai, India – Dec 17, 2024: A fire erupted on the second floor of the seven-story Poonam Chambers commercial building in Worli, Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and other emergency personnel responded swiftly, and no injuries were reported. Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 17, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – Dec 17, 2024: A fire erupted on the second floor of the seven-story Poonam Chambers commercial building in Worli, Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and other emergency personnel responded swiftly, and no injuries were reported. Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 17, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The studio is part of the 67-year-old Rajshri group, India’s leading film and TV studio. “The production studio occupies approximately 13,000 square feet on the second floor of the seven-storey building. Smoke engulfed the entire building, and due to the glass façade, the trapped smoke could not escape as there was no ventilation,” an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) explained.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, fire officials noted that LPG cylinders in the office pantries and the glass façade exacerbated the situation, escalating the blaze from a Level 1 (minor fire) to Level 2. Extensive equipment, including editing panels, computers, cameras, and other studio infrastructure, was destroyed. The second floor sustained severe damage.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, though confirmation is pending. Santosh Sawant, deputy chief fire officer, stated, “The offices have glass cladding, which prevents smoke from escaping, resulting in the entire building becoming smoke-logged. The offices also have small pantries with LPG cylinders, which caught fire.”

Sawant emphasised that the fire brigade’s priority was to contain the blaze rather than determine its cause. He noted that the design of Poonam Chambers building is problematic, which has a central staircase and shaft, limiting natural ventilation. “This design flaw, combined with black glass cladding for aesthetic purposes and a lack of windows, contributed to the fire’s rapid spread and the resulting “mushrooming effect” of smoke,” said Sawant.

The fire and smoke affected multiple floors, including the basement, first, second, and third levels. Sawant described the incident as a “man-made disaster” due to the building’s inadequate safety measures. “Because it was a Sunday, there were no injuries reported,” he added.

The Poonam Chambers building has a history of fire-related incidents. In 1996, part of the structure collapsed and was subsequently repaired, only to face repeated fire outbreaks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the MLA from Worli, visited the site for an inspection. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and evaluate the building’s safety compliance.

