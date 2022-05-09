Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated

The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
It took almost two hours for the flames to be doused off. (Photos by Rachel Lopez)
Updated on May 09, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The major fire that broke out at a building near Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai on Monday has now been extinguished. The cooling operation is currently underway, and residents of the highrise have been safely evacuated.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.

It took almost two hours for the flames to be put off.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

Topics
mannat shah rukh khan srk fire mumbai bandra
