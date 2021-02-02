Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon, 8 fire tenders rushed to the
- Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon, 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon, 8 fire tenders rushed to the
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:13 PM IST
- Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon, 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mumbai: On Day 1, 512 commuters booked for not wearing masks on local trains
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:18 PM IST
From the 2,592 ticketless commuters who were booked by the Central and Western Railway, ₹8.17 lakh was collected as fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Maharashtra likely to start phase 2 of Covid vaccination drive from today
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:49 AM IST
The Centre is yet to activate the “session live” option for frontline workers on the Co-WIN app, which could delay the state’s plan; officials said the Centre assured them it would activate the session by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to visit Ghazipur border, meet protesting farmers today
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The Shiv Sena, like other Opposition parties, has supported the farmers’ agitation and demanded the withdrawal of the three new farm laws that they have been objecting to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Maharashtra’s vaccination figures have crossed the 300,000-mark after 40,331 (77%) of the 52,100 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) were immunised against Covid-19 on Monday across 531 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
MVA leaders term Budget a maha disappointment; Opposition denies
By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Announcements only on Metro lines for Nagpur, Pune, some road and railway projects in Maharashtra. State officials to study Budget to see the benefits for Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
After six rounds of admissions, more than 40,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have yet to confirm their seat for first-year junior college (FYJC)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to start a maritime studies centre, school of international relations as well as an integrated centre for research, diagnostic and cure of Covid-19 and other diseases, said vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar in his convocation speech on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:19 AM IST
With local trains opening for all in the city, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) also witnessed a rise in daily commuters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Budget fails to cheer up realty sector in Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Though the sector was awaiting various sops like grant of industry status, waiver of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on under-construction projects, tax breaks, the Budget did not bring any such relief.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Day 1 of local trains for all sees the return of ‘rush hour’ in Mumbai
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:11 AM IST
In a glimpse of pre-lockdown period, 1.9 million travel by CR and 1.5 million by WR during non-peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
After week-long cold spell, mercury rises in Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperatures are expected to fall again by the end of this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
96 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; samples sent for analysis
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Their samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune, for testing to ascertain the cause of the death of these birds on Sunday, the state government said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
As Mumbai locals boarded the train for the first time in months, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that help of local police was being taken to manage the crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Mumbai locals open for public: Long queues seen at Kurla, Dadar, other stations
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
While the railways extended the validity of monthly railway passes for passengers who could not travel due to the lockdown, the public rushed to railway stations to get their passes’ validity extended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.