Fire brigade to investigate Notan Villa fire, to issue notice for flouting safety norms
Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) will conduct a thorough investigation to check what factors led to the fire incident at the 7-storey Notan Villa in Khar on Saturday. This was the second fire incident reported from the building within a week, and the third one in eight months.
Saturday’s fire was reported between the third and fourth floor of the building and the fire brigade rescued four people using turntable ladders. After this, the electricity supply to the building was shut down.
Chief fire officer Hemant Parab said, “Saturday’s fire has baffled us, as there is no electricity supply in the building, and there is no one occupying the property at present, apart from some security guards privately hired by the family. An investigation to check for the cause of fire will be done following which a notice will be issued to the building after the investigation is complete.”
The notice will be for violating fire-safety measures, and a non-operational firefighting system.
In September last year, a major fire was reported at Notan Villa, claiming one life of a 40-year-old Hema Jagwani, due to suffocation after being trapped on the top-most floor of the building. Following this, the Mumbai fire brigade had issued a notice to the owners of the building for non-compliance with fire safety measures.
Parab said, “The owners complied with fire safety measures following the notice from us in September last year, but did not maintain the firefighting system. In light of this, in less than eight months, another fire was reported in the building last week.”
-
Seat vacancy for nursing course dips to 2.3% in 2022 from last year’s 64%
Mumbai: After being ignored for several years, nursing course have regained its popularity among the students. As per the statistics shared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the seat vacancy for nursing stands at mere 2.3% this year. Significant difference from last year, when nearly 64% seats remained vacant after four rounds of admissions before the CET cell allowed colleges to fill up seats at the institute level.
-
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
-
Pregnant woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹51 lakh
Mumbai: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali was arrested for possession of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh. The police said that the woman, who is five months pregnant, was taken into custody after they laid a trap in Borivali. She has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia, who has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver. Cops suspect that the ambulance was being used by the accused woman to deliver drugs.
-
‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools
Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into 'smart schools' under 'Operation Kayakalp'. About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.
-
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics