Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire from refrigerant gas leak kills one

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 11, 2024 06:56 AM IST

A fire in Goregaon killed one and critically injured another after a refrigerator's compressor sparked. The blaze was extinguished in 27 minutes.

One person was killed and another critically injured in a fire on Sunday morning in Kalpataru Radiance in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon. The fire started at 7.30am when the compressor of a static refrigerator of a tempo was being refilled, and was extinguished at 7:57am. The leakage led to sparks which caught the vehicle ablaze.

Fire from refrigerant gas leak kills one
Fire from refrigerant gas leak kills one

Fire officials confirmed the fire, saying, “Two were injured with burns, of which one Saddam Hussain was taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital, where he was declared dead. The other, Sanjog Morya, was taken to Cooper Hospital with 80% to 90% burns and is in a critical condition. A parked bike was also damaged.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //