One person was killed and another critically injured in a fire on Sunday morning in Kalpataru Radiance in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon. The fire started at 7.30am when the compressor of a static refrigerator of a tempo was being refilled, and was extinguished at 7:57am. The leakage led to sparks which caught the vehicle ablaze. Fire from refrigerant gas leak kills one

Fire officials confirmed the fire, saying, “Two were injured with burns, of which one Saddam Hussain was taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital, where he was declared dead. The other, Sanjog Morya, was taken to Cooper Hospital with 80% to 90% burns and is in a critical condition. A parked bike was also damaged.”