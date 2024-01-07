FIRs against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for calling Lord Ram meat-eater

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad is facing multiple FIRs across police stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Earlier this week, the former Maharashtra minister had referred to Lord Rama as a meat eater in a speech he made in Shirdi. HT Image

An FIR over the same issue was registered with the Pune police on Friday. On Saturday, the Bajrang Dal factions in Ghatkopar, Andheri and Bhayandar made the complaint against Awhad in Ghatkopar, MIDC and Navghar police stations for hurting religious sentiments. An application on the same topic was also received by the Vashi police on Saturday, but had not been turned into an FIR.

As per the complaints, Awhad’s speech that was shown by several news channels on January 3 hurt the complainants. He had said, “During his Vanvaas (stay in the forest), Lord Rama used to hunt as well as eat meat. He was not a vegetarian.” He made this comment while criticising the ruling party for encouraging vegetarianism among the people when the Lord himself didn’t.

Based on the complaints, all police stations have booked Awhad under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.