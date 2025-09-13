Mumbai: The first 12-seater school van in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which adheres with the state government’s new school van policy guidelines has been registered at the Thane Regional Transport Office (RTO). The van, with in-built safety features like emergency exit, storage racks, fire alarm, and a vehicle tracking device, is registered in the name of NA Khan from Mumbra, said RTO officials. First 12-seater school van in MMR registered in Thane

“This school van will be safe and comfortable for students,” said an RTO official. “The process of obtaining a student transport permit for the van is currently ongoing.”

Most school vans in the MMR can seat only six passengers but ferry many more students to school, with scant regard for safety.

In August, the state government issued guidelines for its new school van policy based on the central government’s updated guidelines for school vans, titled Automotive Industry Standards (AIS-204). Prior to that, in May, the state government held a meeting following reports of students being transported in unauthorised vehicles, which was attended by parents and representatives of school bus associations.

The state transport department has said those complying with the new rules would be granted permits to operate school vans, creating new employment opportunities.

“The issue of school van regulation had been pending for several years. Now, van operators can consider upgrading their vehicles to improve students’ safety and not be stopped unnecessarily by law enforcement officers,” said a school bus operator.