First Omicron patient discharged on birthday

Kalyan The 33-year-old unvaccinated Dombivali man, who was the first to test positive for Omicron variant in the state, was discharged from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation-run Covid Care Centre on Wednesday. Since his test results came back negative, the authorities decided to discharge him on Wednesday, which was incidentally his birthday as well.

“It was his birthday on the day of his discharge. He can be with his family on this day,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC said that he will be in home isolation.