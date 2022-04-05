First phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway likely to open from May
Mumbai The first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Greenfield Expressway is set to be opened in phases from this year onwards. In the first phase, it is likely to be opened between Nagpur and Washim district from May. This was discussed in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.
Officials from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for completing the 701-km six-lane super expressway, made a presentation in the review meeting.
“In the first phase, they won’t be able to open the expressway till Shirdi due to incomplete work. Instead, the 210-km road from Nagpur to Shelu Bazar in Washim, which is ready to use, is likely to be opened in the first phase as the next 20 km stretch is not in a position to be completed in the next two months owing to technical reasons,” said a senior official, privy to the development.
State urban development minister Eknath Shinde has recently announced that the first phase between Nagpur and Shirdi (Ahmednagar) will start from May.
The ambitious project, which is also known as the ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ is aimed at reducing the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur by half. Currently, the travel time between the two cities is somewhere between 16-18 hours.
According to MSRDC, it has completed over 70 per cent of the work of the ₹55,000 crore project. The construction work started in January 2019.
Meanwhile, the chief minister directed MSRDC to ensure that the entire stretch has greenery alongside the expressway so that people can enjoy the journey.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
