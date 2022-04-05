First phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway likely to open from May

Mumbai The first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Greenfield Expressway is set to be opened in phases from this year onwards. In the first phase, it is likely to be opened between Nagpur and Washim district from May. This was discussed in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Officials from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for completing the 701-km six-lane super expressway, made a presentation in the review meeting.

“In the first phase, they won’t be able to open the expressway till Shirdi due to incomplete work. Instead, the 210-km road from Nagpur to Shelu Bazar in Washim, which is ready to use, is likely to be opened in the first phase as the next 20 km stretch is not in a position to be completed in the next two months owing to technical reasons,” said a senior official, privy to the development.

State urban development minister Eknath Shinde has recently announced that the first phase between Nagpur and Shirdi (Ahmednagar) will start from May.

The ambitious project, which is also known as the ‘Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’ is aimed at reducing the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur by half. Currently, the travel time between the two cities is somewhere between 16-18 hours.

According to MSRDC, it has completed over 70 per cent of the work of the ₹55,000 crore project. The construction work started in January 2019.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed MSRDC to ensure that the entire stretch has greenery alongside the expressway so that people can enjoy the journey.