Five arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

MUMBAI: The Jogeshwari police on Sunday arrested five men after a 12-year-old claimed that she had been raped by them. The five accused were initially sent to police custody and are now in judicial custody.

According to the police on February 24, around 9.30am, the girl left her house to visit her grandmother, but she did not return home. Her grandmother said she had left within minutes of arriving. After searching for her in the area, her parents approached the police. A case of kidnapping was registered against an unknown person by the Jogeshwari police.

Around 3am on February 27, the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) found a girl on a platform along with a 20-year-old man. When they inquired about her, she refused to say anything. Since she was a minor, they brought her to the Dadar GRP station.

The officers posted a photo of her on their WhatsApp groups and found that a kidnapping case was registered at the Jogeshwari police station on February 24.

“We sent the girl to Jogeshwari directly as she did appear to require medical attention. When we asked her, she did not reveal to us that she had been raped,” said an officer from Dadar GRP.

After reaching the Jogeshwari Police Station, the girl revealed five men had raped her since she had left home. The police registered a case of gang rape and kidnapping against the five men on February 28 and arrested them on Sunday. Investigations revealed one of the accused is her acquaintance, and the other four are strangers, said a police officer.