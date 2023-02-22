Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Five arrested in connection with murder of Nagpada man

Five arrested in connection with murder of Nagpada man

mumbai news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:06 AM IST

Mumbai: Five persons, including four members of a family, were arrested in Mehsana district of Gujarat for allegedly killing a man in Nagpada on January 17

HT Image
HT Image
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: Five persons, including four members of a family, were arrested in Mehsana district of Gujarat for allegedly killing a man in Nagpada on January 17.

The accused have been identified as Ijaz Supariwala, his wife Heena, son Ahmed and daughter Muninza, and one of their relatives, Nida Sayyad.

According to the police, the incident happened at Shuklaji Street in Nagpada at around 8:30pm on January 17 when Ijaz and his family members confronted the complainant Alham Qureshi, 26, over a previous quarrel involving his wife. The heated exchange of words soon turned into a fight and Alhan’s brother Amas Qureshi, 25, came to support his brother during the fight, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Supariwala and their relatives, who were carrying choppers, attacked Alhan. Amas came to save his brother when they attacked him too. Amas sustained severe injuries on his shoulder and arms and other parts due to which he died during treatment in a hospital. Alhan survived the attack, but had to spend a few days in the hospital.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and registered a murder case based on Alhan’s statement. The police arrested three accused, identified as Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anis Baig and Shareeq Qureshi, within a few hours of the incident. Ijaz and his family had, however, managed to flee and were hiding in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Unit 2 of the crime branch, which was conducting a parallel investigation in the case, received information about their whereabouts. A police team visited Mehsana and with the help of the local police arrested the five accused. They were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday morning and handed over to the Nagpada police for further action, Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out