Five arrested in connection with murder of Nagpada man

Mumbai: Five persons, including four members of a family, were arrested in Mehsana district of Gujarat for allegedly killing a man in Nagpada on January 17.

The accused have been identified as Ijaz Supariwala, his wife Heena, son Ahmed and daughter Muninza, and one of their relatives, Nida Sayyad.

According to the police, the incident happened at Shuklaji Street in Nagpada at around 8:30pm on January 17 when Ijaz and his family members confronted the complainant Alham Qureshi, 26, over a previous quarrel involving his wife. The heated exchange of words soon turned into a fight and Alhan’s brother Amas Qureshi, 25, came to support his brother during the fight, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Supariwala and their relatives, who were carrying choppers, attacked Alhan. Amas came to save his brother when they attacked him too. Amas sustained severe injuries on his shoulder and arms and other parts due to which he died during treatment in a hospital. Alhan survived the attack, but had to spend a few days in the hospital.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and registered a murder case based on Alhan’s statement. The police arrested three accused, identified as Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anis Baig and Shareeq Qureshi, within a few hours of the incident. Ijaz and his family had, however, managed to flee and were hiding in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Unit 2 of the crime branch, which was conducting a parallel investigation in the case, received information about their whereabouts. A police team visited Mehsana and with the help of the local police arrested the five accused. They were brought to Mumbai on Tuesday morning and handed over to the Nagpada police for further action, Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, said.