Five found consuming marijuana attack cops in Deonar, arrested

MUMBAI: The Deonar police have arrested five men for allegedly attacking two constables with a knife after they were caught smoking marijuana on Saturday night. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred near the Antalata Garden Ground in Deonar at 10.45pm, where Constable H Bhalerao and his team were patrolling. The eyewitness, another constable, said he saw five men consuming marijuana near the garden. The police attempted to take the men into custody but were attacked with knives. While Bhalerao sustained injuries on his stomach, the other constable, Suryavanshi, suffered injuries on his ear.

The injured police personnel were given first aid at the Glanji Hospital and were shifted to the Surana Hospital in Chembur for further treatment. Both their conditions are reported to be stable.

The injured patrolling team summoned a backup police team, who arrested the five accused. The police have registered a case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with armed weapon), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (causing hurt using weapons), 132 (assaulting public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 8(a) (possession of marijuana), and 27 (consuming drugs) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“We have arrested the accused and will produce them before the court on Monday. The men are all drug addicts who gather at the spot to smoke marijuana,” said an officer from Deonar police station.