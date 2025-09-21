MUMBAI: Five persons were injured and at least five vehicles damaged late on Friday night after a speeding Honda City lost control and rammed into vehicles on the south-bound stretch of the Western Express Highway (WEH) near the Kherwadi bridge in Bandra East. Five injured after speeding car causes pile-up on WEH in Bandra East

The Kherwadi police have booked the car’s driver, identified as Ashfaque Mohammad Israel, 21, a resident of Bangalipura in Wadala who runs a garment business.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.30 pm. Israel’s car first collided with a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R driven by Prakash Jadhav, who was travelling with his wife, Jyoti. The impact caused the Honda City to spin and crash into a taxi being driven by Akash Bindu. Several other vehicles in the vicinity were also damaged in the chain reaction.

Israel and his two friends, Noman Lakshat and Ayan Shaikh, who were in the Honda City, sustained injuries in the crash. The trio was rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. Jadhav, his wife, and taxi driver Bindu were taken to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz East. All are said to be out of danger.

“The accused has been booked under sections 324 (mischief), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a Kherwadi police officer.